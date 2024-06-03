Charity dog show returns this weekend – with some invaluable advice for Rugby pet owners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rugby-based dog rescue charity is holding an action-packed show at the weekend.

Pawprints Dog Rescue is holding its annual dog show from 9.30am on Sunday (June 9) at The Old Laurentians in Lime Tree Avenue, Bilton.

But along with a show, agility competition, gin bar, stalls, and tarot readings, there will also be the opportunity for owners to get information about their dogs.

Free sessions are available with a trainer, behaviourist and vet, in a bid to help owners understand their dogs more.

A picture from last year's show.

Pawprints founder Anita Twigger said: “With so many new and inexperienced dog owners getting dogs for the first time during the pandemic, combined with an inability to attend training sessions and a mass return to work post-Covid – we are seeing huge increases in dogs having behavioural issues.

“Combined with the cost-of-living crisis and increases in vet bills, we want to keep dogs in loving homes wherever possible, as rescues across the country are at 98 per cent capacity.

“We hope these sessions will help people understand their dogs more, and give some sound advice on what they can do to help them.”

The main feature of the day is a dog show, with more than 20 classes from cutest rescue to best ears.

All money raised will support Pawprints, which rescues dog from local pounds where they can be put to sleep within seven days.

Anita added: “There’s heaps on and it’s a real family-friendly day out – dogs included! There’s more on offer than ever and we really hope people will come along and support our work and receive advice if they need it.”