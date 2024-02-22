Charity launched in memory of Rugby teenager is winner of community chest competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity inspired by a Rugby teenager has been awarded £500 to continue its good work in his memory.

OurJay Foundation has been announced as the winner of the Taylor Wimpey West Midlands community chest competition.

The housebuilder is building new homes in Rugby at Paddox Rise and invited residents to vote for a local cause to receive a helping hand, with the foundation receiving the most nominations.

Jamie Rees with his dog.

OurJay Foundation was set up in honour of Jamie Rees, 18, who died in hospital after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

The charity works to raise awareness of the importance of 24 hour accessibility to life saving defibrillators for the public, and also raises funds for defibrillator installations in Rugby, Warwickshire and further afield.

Naomi Rees Issit, Jamie’s Mum and Founder of OurJay Foundation, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support of our local community, it was lovely to find out that we had received the most votes and find out that we were going to benefit from the donation.

"We are always grateful for any extra funding we receive and Taylor Wimpey’s donation will go towards helping us to continue to raise awareness of the importance of publicly accessible defibrillators.”

Ben Walker, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey West Midlands, said: “We are proud to support local groups such as OurJay Foundation, who do such valuable work within the Rugby community, as well as further afield, to ensure accessibility to life-saving defibrillators.