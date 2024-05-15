Charlecote Oasis officially open

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chair of Stratford-on-Avon District Council, Councillor Victoria Alcock, and Mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon, Councillor Kate Rolfe, officially opened The Wellbeing Cabin at the recently rebranded Clarion Charlecote Pheasant Hotel, signalling a new era in mental and physical health.

Developed by founder Alan Sharrock, The Wellbeing Cabin introduces an innovative mind and body treatment offering eight therapies based on science. These therapies, including light therapy, far infrared therapy, PEMF therapy, aromatherapy, mindfulness, meditations, affirmations. and visualisations. They combine to produce a potent deep relaxation treatment, activating the body's relaxation response.

Speaking at the launch, Alan Sharrock shared his personal journey that led to the creation of The Wellbeing Cabin. "Ten years ago," he recounted, "I experienced chronic fatigue syndrome, leaving me exhausted for over six months. Through extensive research, I discovered the work of Harvard University professor, Dr. Herbert Benson and his understanding of the profound impact of stress on health and the transformative power of deep relaxation."

Dr. Benson's findings, detailed in his book "The Relaxation Response," highlight how deep relaxation counters the effects of stress, triggering the release of healing chemicals like endorphins, serotonin, and dopamine. This natural remedy alleviates physical ailments and improves mental well-being, offering immediate relief.

Chair of Stratford District Council and Mayor of Stratford with founder Alan Sharrock

The launch event, held on Thursday, May 9th, featured informative talks, testimonials from members, and a revealing ceremony of The Wellbeing Cabins. Attendees enjoyed welcome drinks, healthy refreshments, and taster sessions experiencing the cabins.

Founder, Alan Sharrock said, “We are thrilled to officially launch The Wellbeing Cabin, marking a significant milestone towards promoting deep relaxation and wellness. The Clarion Charlecote Pheasant Hotel is the perfect home for our experience. General manager Morgan O’Kennedy and the team make us very welcome. We really appreciate the support from the Chair of Stratford District Council, the Mayor, our loyal members and the hotel team."

Local Wellbeing Cabin member, Dee Hinton, talked of the difference it is making, “The deep relaxation my body experiences is like nothing I’ve experienced before, I am more energised after, and most importantly feel calmer and able to take on the usually stressful daily tasks, in a completely different state of mind. I’m a busy, active person and find it hard to switch off, but having done multiple sessions at the Cabin, I can say that it destresses my body, energises me during the day, and improves my sleep at night. I highly recommend the program.”

To celebrate the launch, future Wellbeing Days were announced and a special half-price cabin offer for May. This includes an option of hypnosis for weight loss and stopping smoking.