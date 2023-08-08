Register
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 8th Aug 2023, 09:48 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 09:49 BST

A major wine retailer is opening a brand new store in Rugby today (Tuesday).

Customers will get the chance to enjoy a free tipple at Majestic’s Junction One shop.

Wine tastings will be held seven days a week from the in-store tasting counter, offering people the opportunity to try a selection of wines before they buy, receive tasting notes and expert advice.

Majestic staff are excited to be opening a store in Rugby. Picture: Majestic

Majestic will stock a range of more than 1,200 wines, plus beers, spirits, and low and no alcohol alternatives.

Customers will also be able to benefit from services including free glass hire for occasions such as weddings and birthday parties, and take advantage of free click-and-collect and local delivery, with the store’s own van delivering orders directly to customers’ homes.

Majestic CEO John Colley said: “We are delighted to be opening our doors in Rugby - a location we have had our eyes on for some time as part of our store expansion strategy.

“Everyone at Majestic is looking forward to serving the local community and bringing our award-winning wines and expert knowledge to the town.

“This is the first new store opening of our current financial year and we are excited about becoming a part of even more communities across the UK in the coming months.”

The expansion plan underlines Majestic’s renewed focus on bricks-and-mortar retail following

its split from Naked Wines plc in 2019.

The Rugby Advertiser will bring you more pictures from today’s launch soon.

