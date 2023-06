Visitors are making the most of the warm weather

A view of the new area.

Guests are making the most of the warm weather and taking a look at a new refurbished pub in Kilsby.

A brand new al fresco dining area and garden is now open to visitors at The George.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The revamped pub, which reopened last year, has already proved a hit with locals and foodies from further afield, serving up a mix of top quality traditional pub classics as well as Asian-inspired dishes from chef patron Hari Krishnamurthy and his team.