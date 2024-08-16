Cheers! Raising the bar at popular town centre pub in Rugby
A popular Rugby town centre pub is back open after a makeover.
It’s now business hours as usual at The Merchants Inn, in Little Church Street.
The venue has had a new cellar and bar refit.
A cider festival is taking place at the pub from August 21 – August 26, with live music, food and of course, lots of cider.
Staff said: “We’re back. New cellar, bar refit, more taps, loads of beer.”
See the pub’s Facebook page for more festival details.
