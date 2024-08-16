Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Rugby town centre pub is back open after a makeover.

It’s now business hours as usual at The Merchants Inn, in Little Church Street.

The venue has had a new cellar and bar refit.

A cider festival is taking place at the pub from August 21 – August 26, with live music, food and of course, lots of cider.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff said: “We’re back. New cellar, bar refit, more taps, loads of beer.”

See the pub’s Facebook page for more festival details.