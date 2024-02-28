Cheers! Rugby's Seven Stars shines to win CAMRA's best pub award again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Seven Stars pub has shone its way back to first place in the Rugby CAMRA Pub of the Year awards.

Run by multi award-winning publicans Lisa James and Graham Proud, the pub has regained its title after two years of coming second.

The Seven Stars stands alone in Albert Square, off Albert Street.

Richard Potter, of Rugby Campaign for Real Ale, said it’s been a difficult year for the pub.

He said: “They started a new agreement with Everards (their landlord and Leicestershire Brewery) which meant that they had to purchase their cask ales via them, whereas previously they could buy them from whoever they wanted.

"This brought down the rent considerably and made the pub economically viable, but it increased the cost of cask ales by about £30 to £40 more per cask.Everards were very supportive and flexible and they recognised that a wide range of cask ales is essential to the pub. Lisa and Graham are still allowed to source ales via Byatt's Brewery in Coventry, Brunswick Brewing Company in Derby and the wholesaler, Small Beer.”

The pub always sells up to ten real ales and four real ciders. The guest ales often feature one of Byatt’s strong ales and one dark beer.

Richard added: “Food is a simple affair with pork pies joined by Graham’s famous homemade scotch eggs and Wednesday evening is pie and mash night.”

Lisa and Graham thanked all their customers and staff for their success. They are also looking forward to going on to represent Rugby in the county competition.