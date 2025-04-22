'Chic vibe and sassy humour helped earn us this nomination': New cocktail bar in Rugby up for national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘chic and sassy’ new cocktail bar in Rugby town centre is up for a national award.

The Aviary Bar has been nominated in the National Pub and Bar Awards.

It offers an eclectic range of hand-mixed cocktails, available in both alcoholic, non-alcoholic, vegan and gluten-free versions along with wines, beers, posh tea, and great coffee.

The National Pub and Bar Awards celebrate the very best people, venues, and service standards across the whole of the UK.

Fizz and Nicky at The Aviary.

Manager and Head Mixologist of The Aviary, affectionately known to customers as 'Fizz', shared his thoughts on their nomination: "When Nicky and I started this journey it was clear we wanted to create a unique cocktail bar offering hand crafted cocktails that were served in a stylish interior, which managed to make you feel not only excited, but comfortable as well.

"I believe it's the experience - it's chic vibe, sassy humour, and its knowledgeable, skilled and super friendly team, that earned us this nomination. We only opened the bar in late November 2024 but since then we have established ourselves locally as the place to be. Being nominated as being one of the best bars in the UK is such a privilege and we want to invite everyone to celebrate with us."

Nicky, who manages the Aviary with Fizz, said: “We are over the moon that the hard work we have put into building the business over the last six months has led to this nomination.

"We eat, sleep and breathe the Aviary, and we are overjoyed at this national recognition so early in our journey. Right from the start we set out be different and we are. From our 'Cocktails and Classics' nights showing classic movies in the bar, to our Drag Queen Bingo which creates an atmosphere of laughter and glamour and our upcoming 'Be in the Band Nights' there is something for everyone.”

Each year across 94 counties in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, in conjunction with Pub and Bar Magazine, the National Pub and Bar Awards crowns the best venues with the winners being announced live at the awards evening in London on June 24.

Linda Lowne Business Director for BID, said: “We could not be more proud that another Rugby town centre business has been nominated for a nationally recognised award.

"Although we are a small town we have some amazing independent businesses who offer a warm welcome and a great service to all our visitors. It is so important in these challenging times that we show our love and support for our local independent retail and hospitality traders by shopping locally in the town centre".