Schoolchildren visited the Heart of England Co-operative Society’s Bilton store to help celebrate its £375,000 facelift.

Pupils from Bilton Infant School took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the work on Saturday.

The school was also handed a £500 donation to fund new library books.

It has a new food-to-go area including hot food, Costa Coffee and Tango Ice Blast. Other improvements include new flooring, shelving and interior and exterior signage.

The self-service check-out area has been extended and the store now stocks a wider range of products.

Steve Browne, general manager of Heart of England Co-op’s 38-store food division, said customers will not only benefit from having more choice, but will be able to shop in a modern and vibrant environment.

He said: “We’re also extremely proud of just how green the store is, not just in terms of the building and technology, but also the products and packaging too.

“The new refrigeration system is equipped with energy saving doors and there is LED lighting throughout the building. We’ve removed the natural gas boiler to save on carbon emissions and green alternatives are now being used for hot water and heating in the area reserved for our colleagues at the store.”

Steve also confirmed that plans are in place to install solar panels on the building.

“The environment constantly tops our list when it comes to new developments,” he said.

“We also try to employ local contractors where possible. The solar panels, for example, will be fitted by a Coventry firm.”

He added: “We are investing millions of pounds into sustainability across our network of stores which shows the emphasis we place on continually improving our carbon footprint.”

The store will also continue to play its part in fighting food poverty in partnership with the Midlands FareShare charity. Last year it was revealed that surplus food from the Society’s convenience stores provided over 140,000 meals for people struggling to make ends meet.