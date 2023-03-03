“Our pupils are buzzing with energy and enthusiasm about reading and it has been fantastic to see their creativity flourishing during each of the activities”

Inspirational reading and writing activities were enjoyed by students at Houlton School this week.

Children’s author, Ele Fountain, shared her ideas to encourage people to put pen to paper.

The author of ‘Boy 87’ spoke to Year 7 pupils about her book, the creative process behind writing and the incredible power of literature.

Ele Fountain celebrates World Book Day with students.

Fascinating Q&A and seminar sessions inspired pupils across the year group, before some of this term’s hardest working pupils were then selected to take part in writing workshops with Ms Fountain.

As part of the sessions, pupils also had the opportunity to write and illustrate their own original stories to share with lucky pupils at St Gabriel’s CofE Academy, Houlton.

A school-wide World Book Day extravaganza also saw pupils across the school taking part in a ‘Great Big Book Swap’, as well as showcasing their baking skills as part of a literary themed cake competition. Fabulous creations have included Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Harry Potter and Heartstopper themed cakes.

Michael McCulley, Principal at Houlton School, part of the Transforming Lives Educational Trust, said: “At Houlton School we encourage our pupils to discover the wonder of words each and every day, but World Book Day is a special chance to join together to celebrate the joy of books.

