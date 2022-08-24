Children’s charity volunteers win award for supporting dads in Rugby

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awards for the dads.

A volunteering trio from Rugby have received a prestigious award which recognises the hard work they do supporting male carers in the community.

Gavin Lewis, Andy Iamone and Dylan Watt volunteer for children’s charity Barnardo’s and received a WCAVA (Warwickshire Community & Voluntary Action) Community Impact Award.

The trio set up and run the ‘SaturDads’ group. This is a unique group which runs once a month, on the second Saturday of the month and provides a friendly, safe and welcoming place for dads and male carers to visit and play with their children.

Nicola Sharpe, Volunteering Manager at Barnardo’s said: “We are so pleased for Gavin, Andy and Dylan and the award shows how highly their work is valued in the community. The group has grown from humble beginnings to now having more than 25 families regularly attending. Gavin and Dylan are also Parent Champion volunteers which means they can signpost families to services they might need. Due to the enormous success of this group, we are now looking for more volunteers to join the team and support once a month with setting up and running the group. Full training, induction and on-going support is given.”

SaturDads offers a wide variety of activities ranging from messy play, craft activities, a large digger and construction area, soft play and so much more.

Amie Watt nominated the volunteers for the award.

She said: “The SaturDads team provide a safe place for male parents and carers to play and interact with their young children. They also provide emotional support and encouragement to help dads develop their parenting skills and connect with their children. Dylan, Gavin and Andy are dedicated to providing this service for local dads, grandads and male carers and together they have supported each other and local families which they do with compassion, energy and a smile! It has been through their drive and commitment that the group has developed as it has. During lockdowns the trio even facilitated online sessions and continued to reach out and support each other and the local community. This award is thoroughly well deserved.”