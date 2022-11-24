Christmas countdown: Rugby businesses invited to dress windows for festive season

We want to highlight the creative efforts of your local business community

Brown & Cockerill in Regent Street.

Creative staff at a Rugby business know how to spread seasonal smiles in the run up to Christmas.

Shoppers have been stopping to admire the eye-catching window display at Brown & Cockerill in Regent Street.

We’re inviting other businesses with Christmas-themed window displays to take a photo and share it with us for a special picture gallery.

Leasa Marriott, lettings property manager, said: “We never go all out, but we’re spreading the festive joy this year.

"Our display was thought up by our sales director Carl Watts and we’ve had lots of people pausing a moment to admire it.”

A sparkly window display can help attract customers and brighten up the high street, so let’s highlight the creative efforts of Rugby’s business community and share their flair.

So get busy with your dazzling displays and don’t forget to share your wonderful work.