Christmas Fayre To Raise Funds For Rugby Foodbank

Open to all, keen shoppers are invited to McCarthy Stone’s Knox Court Retirement Living Plus development on Bilton Road on Thursday 23rd November,between 4 pm and 7 pm to get ahead of their Christmas shopping whilst helping to raise money for the local foodbank which works to help local people in need.

Perfect for discovering unique and unusual finds, the free to attend fayre which will be held in its communal lounge will feature a mix of original stalls by local producers, crafters, and small businesses, including Stella Interiors, Windsor Wax Company, Debbie’s Craft Corner, and Jackson & Gemini jewellery.

There’s plenty for foodies, too, with Roo Roo’s Chocolate Emporium, Dulex Indian Food & Snacks, and The Cookie Jar Co. confirmed to be in attendance.

McCarthy Stone’s Knox Court

Bringing an extra sprinkling of festive magic, the Rugby Male Voice Choir will perform their rendition of traditional carols and festive favourites. There will even be a special appearance from the big man himself, Father Christmas.

Laura Pittaway, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “We are delighted to invite locals from in and around Rugby to join us in raising vital funds for Rugby Foodbank at our Charity Christmas Fayre.

“The event is a great way to bring the community closer together and soak up the Christmas atmosphere, whether browsing the stalls, enjoying delicious food, or warming yourself up with a hot chocolate or mulled wine.

”Knox Court has quickly grown into a thriving community so we look forward to inviting people to see the lifestyle that can be enjoyed here and the many benefits of retirement living.”

Bridging the gap between traditional residential care and independent living for the over 70s, Knox Court consists of 62 one and two-bedroom low-maintenance apartments, along with state-of-the-art facilities designed to create a unique brand of retirement living in the local area with independence and community at its heart.

On-site amenities include a well-appointed lounge, chef-run restaurant serving freshly prepared meals daily, and attractive courtyard gardens for enjoying the company of friends, family, and new neighbours alike. For peace of mind, a dedicated Estate Management team is on-site around the clock to provide tailored domestic support and personal care to suit individual needs, while a 24-hour emergency call system and video door entry provide additional reassurance.

A range of purchasing options are available at Knox Court to make retiring in style more accessible, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living Plus without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property value of an apartment at the development, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50% with one-bedroom apartments available from £112,500, and two-bedroom homes from £145,000*.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To discover more about the Retirement Living Plus at Knox Court in Rugby, please call 0800 201 4384 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/knox-court.