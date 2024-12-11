Christmas shoppers brave elements to support small businesses in Rugby town centre
Not even Storm Darrah could stop Rugby Mayor Simon Ward, Rugby MP John Slinger and Linda Lowne, from Rugby First, getting out and about to chat with business owners.
‘Small Business Saturday’ is a grassroots campaign, now in its 12th year, and it takes place on the first Saturday in December each year.
Its aim is to highlight the success and importance of small business in our town and to encourage consumers to shop locally.
Rugby First Business Director, Linda Lowne, said: “Small businesses pride themselves in offering local services to local people and we are happy to offer our full backing to Small Business Saturday.
"The national campaign provides a fantastic platform to raise awareness of Rugby’s many small businesses ventures. One small purchase can make a big difference to a small business, and I would encourage customers to show their support, not only in the run up to Christmas, but throughout the year.”
Cllr Ward, who was wrapped up against the elements, said: “Despite the weather, it is a pleasure to be here to chat to some of the people who are behind the success of Rugby’s small business community.
"It is important that we support our local businesses, not just at Christmas time, but throughout the year. Remember, that money spent locally, supports the local economy.”
The MP, John Slinger, who is described as a pro-business MP and a keen supporter of local commerce said: “It was a privilege to visit so many of Rugby’s small businesses.
"They work so hard to provide so many much-needed services to our communities.
“Recently I invited several local businesses to meet and share ideas with the Minister of Local Growth, Alex Norris MP, when he visited Rugby.
"I will continue to do all that I can to engage with businesses of all size to help revitalise our town centre with new powers for councils to fill empty premises.”
