Clarion Hotel Charlecote Pheasant appoints Lee Goodman as General Manager

The Clarion Charlecote Pheasant Hotel in Warwickshire has announced the appointment of Lee Goodman as general manager.

He brings considerable experience to the role with 20 years in the hospitality sector. Lee previously led properties such as three locations for Chef and Brewer in Kenilworth and Knowle, the Cube Hotel in Birmingham, and Hotel Indigo Birmingham. In addition, he served as a group operations development and new openings manager with Black and White Hospitality.

Lee takes the helm at a time when the hotel recently joined Choice Hotels EMEA and completed refurbishing 40 guest rooms and corridors in its Barford building, Clarion Café, and Pheasant Restaurant. Inspired by The Bard, the refurbishment features a unique Shakespeare theme throughout the hotel. This highlights the hotel's proximity to Stratford-upon-Avon, the birthplace of the famous playwright.

The general manager of the Clarion Hotel Charlecote Pheasant, Lee Goodman, said: “This is an exciting time to join the hotel. The recent refurbishment has introduced a modern design aesthetic that complements the historic features and qualities of this beautiful property. It is a platform upon which I can deliver a better guest experience and grow the business.

“The excellent location also attracts many UK leisure travellers and local community guests, who are important sectors for us. Now, with the additional international profile of the Clarion brand, we will build a larger UK and international reputation for the hotel, creating opportunities to grow the business and attract more international visitors to both the hotel and the wider region. I look forward to the challenges ahead.”

The Clarion Charlecote Pheasant Hotel dates to the 16th century. Set in a landscaped garden, the venue exudes charm with its original beams, characterful furnishings, and exposed brickwork. Its 70 stylish guestrooms are spread across four buildings and include a variety of rooms, family accommodations, pet-friendly options, and suites. Additionally, guests can enjoy a restaurant, bar, meeting facilities, a five-acre outdoor event space, and The Hampton Suite, a self-contained events venue. It is located in the quaint village of Charlecote, Warwickshire, just ten minutes from Stratford-upon-Avon and in the heart of Shakespeare country.