Clean sweep: Long service award for Overslade care home laundry worker

A long-service award has been presented to a worker at Overslade House Care Home.

Laundry assistant Angela Smith has received a prestigious 25 year service award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare.

She joined the home in July 1998 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the

years.

Violeta Baesu, General Manager of Overslade House Care Home said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 25 years of loyal service with Angela.

"She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Overslade House Care Home when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Angela.”