Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Clean sweep: Long service award for Overslade care home laundry worker

Angela Smith has worked at Overslade House Care Home for 25 years
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 27th Jul 2023, 14:28 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 14:28 BST

A long-service award has been presented to a worker at Overslade House Care Home.

Laundry assistant Angela Smith has received a prestigious 25 year service award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare.

She joined the home in July 1998 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the

Most Popular
Angela Smith.Angela Smith.
Angela Smith.

years.

Violeta Baesu, General Manager of Overslade House Care Home said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 25 years of loyal service with Angela.

"She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Overslade House Care Home when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Angela.”

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester, said: “It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”