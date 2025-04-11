Clean sweep: Rugby mum and daughter team up to brighten people's lives
Gemma Baylis is the driving force behind new business Clean and Serene.
Joined by daughter Jessica, the two have a passion for helping people get back on their feet.
But it’s been a tough few years for the family.
Gemma said: “When my youngest daughter Lila was diagnosed with leukaemia I was in and out of hospital with her. Lilah and I always had appointments for her chemo and I needed to find something that worked around school hours. There was nothing out there.
"I worked for a cleaning company for a little while and decided to take the plunge and go it alone.”
Jessica wanted to get on board and together the two are a powerhouse, covering homes in Rugby and the surrounding areas.
"We work well together and love cleaning,” Gemma added.
"We find it therapeutic and get immense pleasure out of making life easier and happier for other people. It makes our day when someone smiles because their house is clean.”
She said the business name came from the ‘afterglow’ people exeperience after a good house clean.
Gemma said: “It’s that feeling you get when you clean your house from top to bottom and sit on the sofa with a nice cup of tea and you feel serene.
"Jessica and I are happy to do the work to give others that feeling.”
She went on: “The business is going well so far – you could say it’s a clean sweep!”
Contact Gemma on 07387 901990. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557959711482&locale=en_GB
