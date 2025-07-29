Clear vision for new independent opticians in Rugby
At a recent launch event, guests enjoyed refreshments and got to meet the team at Optical People, located at 2 Market Place.
Ravi Saigal, director at Optical People, said: “The innovative Opticians & Frame Studio in Rugby offers tailored-made eye exams to each individual.
"Customers can expect warm, friendly service, a superb selection of frames and an overall great experience. We explain eye health simply and concisely, and always strive to improve vision vy prescribing the most refined lenses for each customer.”
NHS patients welcome, with free eye tests and glasses vouchers for all eligible.
Ravi added: “If you are worried about some aspect of your eye health, we’ll explain everything clearly and put your mind at rest.”
The store features a range of frames for all budgets, displayed in individual themed sections.
