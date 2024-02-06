Clevercherry Partners with St Basils for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clevercherry was formed in 1999 and works with a myriad of clients across the creative and digital landscape, including names such as Yale, Ducati and Subaru.

Jessica Greaney, head of marketing at Clevercherry, said:

"We are delighted to announce St Basils as our chosen charity partner for 2024. As a Birmingham-based agency, we recognise the significance of contributing to our community and supporting the local area.

St Basils at CC HQ

Our decision to partner with St Basils is driven by our admiration for the inspiring work they have done so far. We are genuinely passionate about their cause, and we find that their values align seamlessly with ours."

The collaboration between Clevercherry and St Basils showcases the potential of businesses and charities working together to make a meaningful impact on local communities.

Barrie Hodge, head of fundraising and communications at St Basils, said:

"We are thrilled to have Clevercherry as our charity partner for 2024. Their dedication to supporting the local community aligns perfectly with our mission to prevent youth homelessness and support those in need. We look forward to working together on impactful events and initiatives that will make a positive difference in the lives of young people."