Closing down sale marks end for Rugby town centre card shop

A card and gift shop in Rugby town centre is closing its doors.

Staff at Clintons, in Rugby Central, said a closing date hasn’t been revealed yet.

A member of the team, who didn’t want to be named, said: “This news has shocked and devastated us as members of Clintons.

"The date hasn’t been confirmed but it could be next April.

“Anything could happen and we are trying to stay positive and hopeful we could be saved.”

We have contacted Clintons for a comment.

