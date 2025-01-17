'Closure is another blow for town': Axe for Rugby shoe shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rugby town centre shoe shop is closing its doors at the end of February.

Shoppers say the closure of Shoe Zone, in Market Place, is ‘another blow’ for retail.

Nigel Jones, who lives in Rugby, said: “I think we all can agree it’s another blow for the town.

"It’s awful news for all the staff who work there.”

The store will close in February. Picture: Google Street View.

He added: "No doubt it will be another coffee shop.”

Shoe Zone has said 294 stores in the UK are at risk of closure.

Anthony Smith, Shoezone's Chief Executive, said: “Shoe Zone has experienced very challenging trading conditions, principally a weakening of consumer confidence and unseasonal weather, both of which have decreased revenue and profit.”

The retail boss claimed that the company would “incur significant additional costs due to the increases in National Insurance and the National Living Wage”, which he blamed for the ultimate closure of the stores.