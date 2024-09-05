'Cockadoodle-do one and stop picking on poor Rocky!': Brinklow pub staff fear for future of early bird
Complaints have been made to Rugby Borough Council about the bird’s cock-a-doodle-dooing coming from The Bull's Head where he lives.
Rocky’s owners are now worried what his future holds.
Scores of people have taken to the village’s community page on Facebook in support of the much-loved pet.
On Facebook, landlord Nigel Wright said: “We have kept quiet about this until now, as there a real danger that the cockerel will have to be destroyed if we keep him here.
“If we are forced to destroy Rocky, then will the person complaining please have the honour (and their pleasure of course) of doing it for us? As we feel the complaining about a cockerel cock-a-doodle-doing in a country village is doing absolutely no harm to anything or anyone.”
Nigel said there is more noise from traffic, dogs, and every day life.
"Why pick on Rocky?”
Maggie Davidson, who lives in Brinklow said: “I live practically next door to him and it certainly doesn’t bother me.
“Hope he (Rocky) gets to have a full and happy life.”
A spokesperson for Rugby Borough Council said: “All councils have a duty to investigate noise complaints to establish whether the noise constitutes a ‘statutory nuisance’.
“The council always endeavours to work proactively with both complainants and the subjects of complaints to reach an amicable solution for all concerned.”
