"Coffee, sweet treats and good vibes": New business for Rugby town centre
Customers have been trying out tantalising sweet treats and drinks on offer at Coffee, Please! at 7-8 North Street.
Expect creamy coffees, fresh juices made on the spot, colourful lattes, frappés, bubble tea, sweet dips and cakes.
A signature dish at Coffee, Please! is sweet dips – dessert cups layered with strawberries or bananas, drizzled with chocolate sauce and pistachio sauce.
The owners said: “We are now open after months of dreaming, planning, painting and a lot of coffee.
"Whether you’re in the mood for something sweet, fruity or just a proper chill moment, we’re here for it – with good drinks, good treats, and good vibes.
"It’s the place where coffee, sweet treats and good vibes come together every day.” The coffee shop is open seven days a week. Find out more at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576159156122&locale=en_GB
