Coffee with scream anyone? Halloween fun at Dunchurch Pools Marina
There’s some scary looking characters at Dunchurch Pools Marina.
Temporary staff are helping the team at Quayside Cafe in the run up to Halloween.
Flic Luxmoore, Marina Manager, said: “Our site team have been busy on the marina lawn outside the cafe. Come and meet our new friends if you dare!”
The cafe serves barista coffee, cakes, breakfasts and toasties.
In the mood for a dance this Halloween? Head to The Raglan Arms, Dunchurch Road, tomorrow (Friday, October 31), 7pm-12am.
There’s a caricaturist, music and buffet.