Colleagues walk from Staverton to Rugby to help people with cancer

Five members of the land and planning team at Bellway South Midlands walked over nine miles between two of the division’s housing developments in support of the company’s nominated national charity.
Land Director Dan Forrester, Land Manager Christy Mclean, Land Buyer Jack Polson, Regional Estimator Rob Perkins, and Land Graduate Alice Fish trekked from Staverton Lodge in Daventry to Houlton Meadows in Rugby.
The group raised £955 on the day, with Bellway doubling the amount raised to bring the final total to £1,910.
Dan Forrester, Land Director at Bellway South Midlands, said: “This walk was a great opportunity for us to get together as a team and to raise funds for what is an extremely deserving cause. Cancer Research UK is a charity that we have a long-standing relationship with, having raised almost £2 million for them since 2016.”