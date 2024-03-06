College engineering students in Rugby awarded bursaries worth £2,000 each
College engineering students in Rugby have been awarded bursaries worth £2,000 each.
Ten students on Further Education engineering courses at Rugby College have received bursaries from the Royal Academy of Engineering’s Lord Bhattacharyya Engineering Education Programme.
The post-16 technical education bursaries will support students on Level 3 and T-Level courses at the college in their studies. It is dependent on the students maintaining a high attendance level on the course.
They are planning to use the money to buy software, materials for project work, laptops and to cover travel expenses required to get to and from work experience placements.
Student David Musariri, from Rugby, said: “I was really happy when I heard I had got the bursary. It means a lot to me and it will allow me to have opportunities that I wouldn’t have previously had access to.
“My goal is to become a software engineer and I’ll be using the bursary to invest in software to help me to achieve that. I’ll also be buying things like overalls and personal protection equipment to support me on the course.
“Ultimately I want to go on to continue my studies at university and I think that this bursary will help me to achieve that goal.”
Clare Clark, Personal Learning Advisor for Engineering at Rugby College, added: “We have a wonderful relationship with the Royal Academy of Engineering and the bursary has been a huge support to students over the last few years.”