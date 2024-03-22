College leads way with pioneering wind and solar-powered defibrillator in memory of Rugby teenager

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A college is leading the way with a new wind and solar-powered defibrillator installed in memory of Rugby teenager.

Princethorpe College is the first school ever to benefit from the innovative technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Naomi Rees-Issitt, the founder of the OurJay Foundation, launched the charity in honour of her boy Jamie, who died in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest aged just 18.

Jem Issitt (OurJay Foundation), David Mold (Princethorpe College PTA), Mark Ramsey (Princethorpe College PTA), Jules Mold (Princethorpe College PTA Chair), Louise Adkins (MD, Share Haulage), Naomi Rees-Issitt (Founder, OurJay Foundation), Grove du Toit (Headmaster, Princethorpe College), Mike Dowson (MD, Turtle Defib Cabinets).

She said: “It’s a staggering fact that 91 per cent of cardiac arrests happen within 500 yards of a school but often they are behind closed doors.

"In discussion with the PTA at Princethorpe we wanted to see if we could install one on the sports fields, near to the main Coventry to Banbury road. There was no electricity supply in the desired location, so we looked to find an alternative solution.

"We said wouldn’t it be great if there was a renewable energy option and then discovered Turtle’s brand-new technology being used at a golf club. The timing was perfect, and the cabinet met all our needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OurJay’s partner, Share Haulage, quickly offered to support the project and Princethorpe College, were happy to go ahead with the installation.

The OurJay Foundation is also donating a wired defib cabinet to Princethorpe’s sister school, for pupils aged four to 11, the Crescent School in Bilton, Rugby.

The wind and solar powered defib cabinet has been installed on the college grounds, and Turtle, the OurJay Foundation and Princethorpe College have worked together with the West Midlands Ambulance Service to ensure that the code to the school gate and cabinet will be provided by the 999 handler in an emergency.

Grove du Toit, Headmaster at Princethorpe College, said: “It’s a real honour to be leading the way on the installation of this new defib technology. We understand that the first seven minutes are crucial when dealing with a cardiac arrest, so having the equipment close to hand and easily accessible to both our pupils and the public will be a major factor in potentially saving lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We thank the OurJay Foundation, Share Haulage and our PTA for all their support.”

Mike Dowson, Founder and MD or Turtle Defib Cabinets, who designed and engineered the UK’s first wind and solar powered defib and bleed control cabinet, added: “When we started on the research and development of our wind and solar powered defib cabinet over two years ago, this is the positive reaction we hoped for. I’m thankful to Princethorpe School, the OurJay Foundation and Share Haulage for recognising the benefits of Turtle’s innovative solution and want to praise them for their collaborative approach."

Louise Adkins, managing director of Share Haulage, added: “We have been a proud supporter of the OurJay Foundation from the very beginning so when Naomi told me about the proposed installation at Princethorpe College and with my daughter already a pupil here, I was delighted to donate towards the unit. I look forward to seeing more installed on school sports fields and other places beneficial to the public.”