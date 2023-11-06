Register
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Colourful fireworks light up skies for Round Table's 70th spectacular show

“We’re a normal group of guys from a variety of backgrounds who get together twice a month to have a good time, try some fun activities and support each other in whatever’s going on in our lives”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:46 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rain didn’t stop hard-working volunteers from Rugby Round Table put on a firework show to remember at the weekend.

Thousands of families were dazzled at Whinfield Park in Clifton Road on Saturday - the 70th anniversary of the event.

The show raised nearly £20,000 for good local causes.

Fire and ice challenges at the firework celebrations.Fire and ice challenges at the firework celebrations.
Fire and ice challenges at the firework celebrations.
Most Popular

Brave guests took part in a fire and ice walk challenge to raise money for Myton.

A spokesman for Rugby Round Table, said: “The Rugby Fireworks show is organised by Rugby Round Table. We’re a normal group of guys from a variety of backgrounds who get together twice a month (normally Thursday nights) to have a good time, try some fun activities and support each other in whatever’s going on in our lives.

"Then when autumn rolls round we pull up our sleeves and put on Rugby’s biggest firework show.”

The show was sponsored by Custom Heat.

Related topics:Rugby