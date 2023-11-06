Colourful fireworks light up skies for Round Table's 70th spectacular show
Rain didn’t stop hard-working volunteers from Rugby Round Table put on a firework show to remember at the weekend.
Thousands of families were dazzled at Whinfield Park in Clifton Road on Saturday - the 70th anniversary of the event.
The show raised nearly £20,000 for good local causes.
Brave guests took part in a fire and ice walk challenge to raise money for Myton.
A spokesman for Rugby Round Table, said: “The Rugby Fireworks show is organised by Rugby Round Table. We’re a normal group of guys from a variety of backgrounds who get together twice a month (normally Thursday nights) to have a good time, try some fun activities and support each other in whatever’s going on in our lives.
"Then when autumn rolls round we pull up our sleeves and put on Rugby’s biggest firework show.”
The show was sponsored by Custom Heat.