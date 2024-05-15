'Coming together in troubling times': New Rugby hub is helping communities thrive

A dynamic new initiative aims to increase environmental awareness and eco-friendly actions by the people of Rugby and its businesses.

Cllr Maggie O’Rourke, in the final weeks of her mayoralty, attended an energetic session which was developing Rugby Eco Hub’s action plans.

She said: “At this troubling time of the climate and nature emergencies, I welcome this initiative, which will help Rugby respond in many practical ways.

"As Mayor and a local Councillor, I have urged the Council to back up its declaration of a Climate Emergency with supportive policies and actions and by enabling new community-led initiatives to thrive. Rugby Eco Hub is an outstanding example of what I believe will make a difference.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke with members of Rugby Eco Hub.

"I’m delighted to give it my full backing.”

Rugby Eco Hub is securing premises for its initial activities and expects to open these shortly to local community organisations and the general public.

Alex Becker, one of the organisers of Rugby Eco Hub, said: “It is most encouraging to get such strong local support for our work. We welcome the support from the Mayor and look forward to more in the coming years from Cllr O’Rourke in whose Benn Ward we hope to establish our hub.

“We know that the vast majority of people in the UK believe that issues such as climate change and loss of biodiversity are a real threat, and yet most are uncertain what that will mean for them, or what they can do. In difficult times, we have always seen how communities coming together to help each other is what sees us through, and this is exactly what Rugby Eco Hub aims to achieve.”

Visit https://www.transitiontownrugby.org/initiatives/rugby-sustainability-hub/ecohub-latest

