Communities left 'saddened' as last orders called at two more Rugby pubs

“It's most definitely a sad time to see so much history being lost in the community”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last orders have been called at a Rugby pub with another in its final weeks of trading.

Regulars and staff have been left ‘devastated’ at the closure of The Half Moon pub, in Lawford Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wheeltapper in Railway Terrace is next to serve its last after being sold at auction.

The Half Moon.

Pubs and bar have been hit hard by the cost of living crisis along with rising energy costs.

Simon Witherford, who was landlord of The Half Moon, said: “It's most definitely a sad time to see so much history being lost in the community.

"If only these big pub companies understood how deeply the closures are affecting the locals and the people who work tirelessly to try and keep them going, but they don't and they certainly don't seem to understand what hospitality actually means.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Staff and punters at music pub The Wheeltapper are saddened at the news.

But they plan to go out with a bang, with events planned up until the big closing party on Saturday, November 18.

A statement from the landady Sarah Thrippleton on the The Wheeltapper Facebook page said: “Well here’s the news we wished we didn’t have to tell…The Wheeltapper was sold yesterday at auction.

“We have approximately seven weeks trading left and plan to make the most of it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We will go out with a bang so look out for events and details of our closing party which we will be posting dates of etc over the next few days.

“It’s going to take a lot of getting used to, Sian and I are emotional to say the least, we don’t know how we will shut the big red door for the very last time but will take strength from the knowledge that we did our parents proud!”