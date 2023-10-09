Community celebration in Rugby marks anniversary of West Indian club and 75th anniversary of Windrush
“We will be having live entertainment, traditional food and talks throughout the day”
A community celebration is taking place to celebrate the anniversary of the Rugby West Indian Association.
Everyone is invited to the free event, being held on Saturday, October 21, to mark the 60th anniversary of the association and the 75th year of Windrush.
There will be live entertainment, traditional food and talks throughout the day, from 3pm.
Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke will join in the celebrations at the Spring Street club.