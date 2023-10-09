Community celebration in Rugby marks anniversary of West Indian club and 75th anniversary of Windrush

“We will be having live entertainment, traditional food and talks throughout the day”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A community celebration is taking place to celebrate the anniversary of the Rugby West Indian Association.

Everyone is invited to the free event, being held on Saturday, October 21, to mark the 60th anniversary of the association and the 75th year of Windrush.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be live entertainment, traditional food and talks throughout the day, from 3pm.