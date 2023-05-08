Community celebrations: Rugby borough families join for weekend of coronation fun

Families in Rugby and the surrounding villages made the most of a packed programme of events to mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.
From garden parties, afternoon teas, and big band events to dances, barbeques and public live screenings of the ceremony, dozens of community events took place over the coronation weekend.
Rugby’s historic clock tower lit up over the weekend for a modern take on a historic theme.
The Market Place monument was built in 1887 to commemorate Queen Victoria’s Jubilee. It was famously bathed in lights and topped with a giant crown to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. Seventy years on, the tower was the canvas for a coronation-themed projection.
