Community feedback helps shape employment site in Gaydon that could create up to 500 jobs

Community feedback has helped to shape proposals for a new employment site in Gaydon that could create up to 500 jobs.

Midlands-based Deeley Group invited the local community to comment on early proposals for a new employment-led development on land at Banbury Road, Gaydon.

The site could deliver up to 500,000 sq. ft. of high-quality employment space, providing 400 to 500 jobs across multiple sectors and support for local skills and apprenticeships.

The public consultation, held in spring 2025, saw more than 3,000 people visit a dedicated project website and more than 600 people provide feedback on the proposals.

The feedback received touched on a range of issues. A large number of respondents expressed support for new advanced manufacturing and logistics jobs being delivered locally. Others provided valuable feedback on issues such as traffic impact, design and infrastructure.

Those comments will help inform the proposals before a planning application is submitted later this year.

Eleanor Deeley, Joint Managing Director of Deeley Group, said: “I would like to thank everyone who took the time to participate in our consultation on the initial vision for our site at Gaydon.

“We are pleased to have received constructive and insightful feedback from local people, businesses and stakeholders. Over the course of the consultation, more than 3,700 people visited our website, we reached over 50,000 people on social media and received over 600 pieces of feedback.

“We are particularly pleased with the positive responses to our sustainability commitments and plans to deliver advanced manufacturing jobs. The feedback on issues such as traffic impact, landscaping, and local infrastructure is also greatly appreciated.

“We remain committed to delivering a high-quality, sustainable development that responds to the area’s needs, provides local job opportunities and enhances biodiversity. Our design team is now reviewing the feedback as we continue to shape a scheme that brings long-term benefits to the Gaydon area.

“We look forward to sharing more detailed plans with the community in due course.”

Further updates will be shared ahead of the planning submission, and Deeley Group will continue to work closely with local residents and stakeholders to ensure the plans deliver positive outcomes for the area.