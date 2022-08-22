Community hero is special guest at launch of new Rugby store

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Store coach Aimee Smith outside the new Dunelm.

Andreas Kattou said he was ‘honoured’ to be invited to cut the red ribbon at the Dunelm homeware shop at Elliott’s Field Retail Park.

The opening takes place at 9am on August 29.

Andreas, who runs Fish Plus chippy in Bilton Road, has given free food and special goodie bags to so many people in need of the years.

Andreas Kattou.

He said: “I’m honoured to be asked to cut the red ribbon; it’s not every day you get asked to open a big national store.”

Aimee Smith is the store coach at the new Dunelm, which features all the latest homewore items and a cafe.

She said she’s looking forward to the launch and is inviting Rugby people to join the store’s Facebook page.

Aimee said: “We have a competition going and if we reach more members the prize goes up.”

The new store has a cafe.

Dunelm leaves Rugby Central to move to the former Debenhams unit.

The town centre store will be open until Sunday, August 28, with 70 per cent off many items.