Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celebrations are taking place to mark the official opening of a 76 bedroom care home in Rugby this week.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke is opening Butlers Mews Care Home in Ridge on Thursday from 11am – 3pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join residents, relatives and staff for complimentary canapés, refreshments, magician and live musicians at the event.

The launch is on Thursday.

There will also be a raffle to raise funds for Dementia UK.

Home Manager Michelle Marriner said: “We are proud to have built a strong relationship with our local community.

"Residents and their loved ones are very much at the heart of everything we do at Butlers Mews, which offers a warm and welcoming environment to enjoy your retirement years.”