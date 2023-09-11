Community invited to official launch of 76 bedroom care home in Rugby
Celebrations are taking place to mark the official opening of a 76 bedroom care home in Rugby this week.
Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke is opening Butlers Mews Care Home in Ridge on Thursday from 11am – 3pm.
Join residents, relatives and staff for complimentary canapés, refreshments, magician and live musicians at the event.
There will also be a raffle to raise funds for Dementia UK.
Home Manager Michelle Marriner said: “We are proud to have built a strong relationship with our local community.
"Residents and their loved ones are very much at the heart of everything we do at Butlers Mews, which offers a warm and welcoming environment to enjoy your retirement years.”
Butlers Mews Care Home offers residential, dementia and respite care and forms part of the Avery Healthcare Group, a national care home provider with a current portfolio of over 90 care homes nationwide.