Community rallies to help residents after fire in Hillmorton caused power cut on bitter cold day

Quick-thinking volunteers stepped into action after a fire in Hillmorton left hundreds of homes without power.

Nearly 300 residents lost power after a blaze at a National Grid substation in Wesley Road last Thursday.

They called upon the Red Cross to offer food and support to people while the power was out and fire crews dealt with the incident.

Workers from Jojo's served up hundreds of fish and chips.

Maureen Roberts, 80, who lives in Hillmorton, said: “It was such a cold day but the community spirit was overwhelming.

“People from Jojo’s Fish & Chips served warm food and volunteers from the Red Cross made us cups of tea and made sure everyone was OK.

"Everyone was amazing.”

Rachael Payne, emergency response officer, British Red Cross, said: “We are delighted to hear the amazing work of our volunteers was appreciated by residents in Rugby during Thursday’s power cut.

Operations Manager - Imogen Jones from award-winning Jojo's Fish & Chips. "We were happy to help."

“Six volunteers visited residents in their homes, checked on their welfare, delivered blankets and handed out hot meals and drinks from a catering van supplied by National Grid, to save people from stepping outside into freezing conditions.

“We deploy during emergencies in the UK to support emergency services and ensure people feel supported and we are happy the residents in Rugby appreciated the help they received.”

A spokesman for National Grid, said: “A fire broke out at 11.15am last Thursday at a substation in Wesley Road, Hillmorton.

“It affected electricity supplies for 283 customers and power was restored between four and ten hours later. During that time we offered food and support for customers via the Red Cross and caterers.

“The fire required us to isolate the substation from the electricity network and carry out work to replace a damaged transformer and other equipment before power could be turned back on. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

“We’d like to thank customers affected for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience that was caused.”