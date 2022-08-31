Community saddened at loss of Rugby Carnival at 11th hour

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was cancelled at the last minute.

Ambitious plans to hold a family carnival and music festival at the weekend were cancelled at the 11th hour.

It was due to take place in the new location of Onley Grounds Equestrian Centre on Sunday.

Scores of people took to social media after a post announced the cancellation just before the weekend.

Louise Brady (right) with her daughter Kendra, who was crowned Junior Miss Rugby and going to be a judge for the carnival queen competition.

Attractions at the carnival were going to include a fair, music festival, games, stalls, food and the traditional carnival king and queen competition.

Louise Brady, one of the original organisers, said: “A team has worked tirelessly to bring together an event for the whole community, but sadly due to a variety of let-downs the return of the carnival has not succeeded this time and the main organiser has resigned.

“The experience has shown such a great unity of spirit from the town that a group of community-minded individuals hope to put together a new committee and bring back the Rugby carnival next year having learned from this experience.”

Louise said the decision to pull out isn’t down to any one person or organisation.

She added: “I do believe the carnival can and will return.

“The people truly do want their carnival back and no one person or organisation stopped it happening.”

Louise was organising the Rugby Carnival King and Queen competition with Diane Slater as part of the carnival celebration.

“I also created the event page which gained so much interest,” she added.

“I am genuinely sad the carnival won’t go ahead this year.”

She said the carnival king and queen competition will still go ahead.

“It has just been postponed,” Louise added.

“We are awaiting a new venue and date after this sudden change.”

Louise praised everyone who has backed Rugby carnival and hopes that the show will go on and be bigger and better than ever when it returns.

“I truly appreciate people’s support,” she said,

“Although I was not part of organising the carnival itself this year, I hope to make sure you all have an amazing and successful event in the future.”