Warm Hub is coming to the Benn Partnership Centre on June 15

Anne White, WRCC (Warwickshire Rural Community Council) with John Hardman, Hilary Fisher and Barbara Jones from Wolvey Village Hall, with Wolvey volunteers and residents at their Warm Hub

Community spirit is being celebrated in Wolvey.

More than 100 people gathered at Wolvey Village Hall last Friday to celebrate the official launch of their Warm Hub at a new monthly coffee morning.

Organisers said there was conversation, tables full of cakes and treats baked by the dedicated volunteers, and even a fairy light decorated play room for younger ones enjoying dinosaur toys, play tents and messy craft fun.

Becoming a member of the Warm Hubs network means that Village Hall volunteers can collaborate more closely with rural charity WRCC, with access to energy support and advice, signposting to other community services, and networking with other Warm Hubs all being available.

Regular Phil Bassett said: “It’s a great social event where you can meet people and support the village. Our volunteers are brilliant and they do everything, as well as organising lots of other local activities too.”

It runs from 10.30am – 12.30pm on the first Friday of every month.

John Hardman, a member of the volunteering team which also includes Hilary Fisher and Barbara Jones, said: “We’re delighted to run this successful event that brings together so many people, of all ages, to socialise and enjoy activities on a regular basis.

"We’re also keen to introduce new things to do so if you have any ideas that can benefit our community, please let us know!”

Wolvey Warm Hub runs at Wolvey Village Hall, The Square, Wolvey, LE10 3LJ. For more information, email [email protected]