'Community spirit is heartening': MP visits Wolston flood victims

Rugby MP John Slinger met residents affected by the floods in Wolston yesterday (Monday).

He spoke to people about their concerns after the village was badly hit by floods once again.

John said yesterday (Monday): “I visited the village of Wolston today given the flooding that happened overnight and in the early morning.

"I spoke to residents across the village about how they were coping. They raised with me various concerns. I also spoke to Councillor Tim Willis, of Rugby Borough Council, who together with people of the village and the parish council has been helping through the flood action group.

Helping after the floods in Wolston.

“I also spoke to Jacqui and other volunteers at the Baptist Chapel who were providing hot soup, drinks, sandwiches, and cakes, as well as blankets to members of the community who have been badly affected. They and others I met showed what a strong community this is, with people coming together to help one another in their time of need.”

This is the second serious flooding incident in a year.

Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to properties at the start of 2024.

“Clearly the management of the flood risk in this area it’s not working properly, given that this is the second flooding incident in a year,” added John.

“Some of the residents I spoke to have only moved back into their homes this summer.

“I saw just how devastating flooding can be.

“I spoke to elderly people who had been flooded, whose power was out, and for whom the offer of hot soup and drink drinks was hugely appreciated and needed.”

The MP also spoke to the Rugby Borough Council and Warwickshire County Council emergency response teams who were on site.

John said: “I will be taking up residents’ concerns with the authorities, and hope to raise some of the issues with ministers in the House of Commons.”