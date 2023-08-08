Community spirit: YOU can make a difference by joining Rotary club in Rugby

Find out how you can get involved with Rotary Club Of Rugby Saturday Breakfast

If you thought Rotary Club Of Rugby Saturday Breakfast was just about getting together for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, think again.

People in Rugby are invited to join Rotary to make friends while making a real difference to others.

The club is for anyone in Rugby and the surrounding area who would like to support community projects and have fun while they’re doing it.

Club volunteers at Rugby Methodist Church Centre doing their bit for Extra Mile’s school in Sierra Leone.

Gill Ralph is chair of membership for the club.

She said: “We help people locally, nationally and internationally.

“Join the Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast and you could make a difference as well. Our volunteers also make friends and have an enjoyable time, while organising events and helping as volunteers in the community.”

August is membership month for the club.

Gill said: “Rotary is for everyone, so please get in touch to find out more.”