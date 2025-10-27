Company directors must prove who they are from November warns Brindley Twist Tafft & James

John Chadaway of Brindley Twist Tafft & James

Company directors must verify their identities with Companies House from 18 November 2025 or they risk breaking the law, the corporate team at Warwickshire law firm Brindley Twist Tafft & James (BBTJ) is warning.

John Chadaway, BTTJ partner who heads up the corporate team, said: “It has been too easy to register a limited company in the UK, with little to no checks on the identity of directors.

“This skyrocketed during the Covid 19 period, whereby a lot of companies with directors of unverifiable or questionable backgrounds sprang up.

“The new laws are designed to make sure that only real, and identifiable individuals can act as directors or PSCs – persons with significant control - which in turn reduces the risk of fraud, money laundering, acting falsely etc.

The new rules are part of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 and aim to prevent people from using companies for illegal purposes.

Mr Chadaway said new directors must verify their identity before appointment registration or company incorporation. Existing directors have a 12 month transition period to complete verification which ends in Autumn 2026.

“We are recommending directors verify their identity before they submit their next company confirmation statement.”

Directors, new and existing, can verify their identity via the government website, using a passport, driving licence or biometric permit with facial recognition and security questions.

Or they can do it via an Authorised Corporate Service Provider (ACSP), which could be a regulated accountant or solicitor.

Mr Chadaway said: “The consequences of non-compliance can be severe, including civil or criminal penalties, including director disqualification and company strike-off.

“Unverified individuals cannot act as, or be appointed as, directors. New directors must verify their identity within 14 days of being appointed or registered.”

Companies may also be committing an offence if their directors continue to act while unverified.

For further information, contact [email protected] or call 02476 531532.

