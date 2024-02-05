Competition hopes for teenage Rugby photographer moved by power of Knife Angel
A Rugby teenanger was so inspired by the powerful Knife Angel monument that she has entered her work in a national competition.
Demi Brown, 16, visited the installation in Nuneaton last year.
She engaged with the exhibition in a unique way - capturing moments through the lens of her camera. She chose four photographs from her collection to submit to the national Knife Angel photography competition.
With the support of Warwickshire County Council’s Family & Adolescent Support Team (FAST), Demi now hopes her work will move others.
FAST play a crucial role in providing additional support to young individuals facing challenges.
Crafted from over 100,000 seized blades, the sculpture serves as a haunting reminder about the devastating impact of violent behaviour, while also standing as a poignant memorial of the lives lost.
While awaiting the competition results, the FAST team quickly recognised the remarkable quality of Demi’s work. With her permission, the team framed her photographs and displayed them in several county council offices.
Demi and her family were invited to the Bloxham Centre in Rugby for an unveiling ceremony and celebration. Senior Council officers joined in the recognition of Demi’s artistic accomplishment.
Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Families services said: “Demi’s journey, from engaging in the Knife Angel exhibition to having her framed photographs proudly displayed in public offices, serves as an inspiring example of how the FAST team empowers young people to channel their energies into positive and creative outlets.”