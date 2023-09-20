Concerned New Bilton residents invited to raise concerns over anti-social behaviour
Meeting takes place on September 22, 6.30pm – 8pm at Indian Community Centre in Edward Street
People in New Bilton are being given the chance to meet police officers and ward councillors and share concerns about anti-social behaviour.
A meeting is being held at the Indian Community Centre in Edward Street on Friday (September 22) from 6.30pm – 8pm.
It’s being organised by Cllr John Slinger, Cllr Ish Mistry and Cllr Barbara Brown.
All members of the public are invited and refreshments will be provided.