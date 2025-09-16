Conference Aston appoints new Head of Operations

Birmingham's leading residential events venue, Conference Aston, has appointed a new Head of Operations, with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality sector.

In his new role at Conference Aston, Sam Higgs is leading a team of 16, working closely with the kitchen and the venue teams to ensure exceptional service standards and seamless operations.

Sam progressed through the ranks to become General Manager in 2014. His leadership and expertise led him to a Group Manager role, where he successfully managed a diverse portfolio of venues, including hotels, wedding venues, and stadiums. In this capacity, he oversaw 13 hotels, including six Mercure properties and two Best Western locations.

Previously, he also led multimillion pound projects, overseeing the complete refurbishment of the hotel, including bedrooms, communal areas and bars and managed the entire project from start to finish.

In his role as Operations Manager at Mercure Shrewsbury Albrighton Hall Hotel & Spa, he honed his skills in operational efficiency and guest satisfaction. Additionally, as Meetings and Events Operations Manager at Village Hotel Group Walsall, he oversaw large-scale conferences for up to 200 delegates and orchestrated weddings and special events hosting up to 1,000 guests.

Beyond his operational expertise, Sam is a passionate advocate for sustainability. He has completed specialised sustainability training hosted by isla, a non-profit organisation founded by event professionals and industry leaders to drive the events industry's transition to a sustainable future. As part of his ongoing commitment, Sam works closely with isla, leveraging the organisation's resources and guidance through their membership program.

He also collaborates with the Sustainability Manager at Aston University to embed greener practices across the venue.

While leading the operations team at Conference Aston, Sam will also take on a key role in driving the hotel’s growing focus on sustainability, working closely with community and environmental partners, including Sustainability West Midlands and Birmingham Friends of the Earth.

Sam Higgs, Head of Operations at Conference Aston, said: “My role involves overseeing the full spectrum of venue operations - from logistics, team management to supplier coordination, making sure everything runs smoothly and effectively behind the scenes.

“Sustainability is a core part of this. I am passionate about embedding sustainable practices into our operations. From reducing waste and improving efficiency, to sourcing responsibly and collaborating with local community groups. It’s about creating systems that work better for the venue while making a positive impact on the environment and the community around us.”

Conference Aston is contributing to Aston University’s goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2028.

Samantha Brown, Head of Conference Aston, added: “Sam is committed to difference, and his passion shines through the work he does with the team. His operational expertise and industry wide experience will be invaluable, and his appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Conference Aston. We are confident that his leadership will further enhance our status as a leading events venue in the region, and we are pleased to welcome him.”