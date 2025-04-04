Connectivity at its heart: Electrical connectors firm reveals new eco-friendly headquarters at Houlton

Darren Hodson, Managing Director at WAGO UK & Ireland, Sven Hohorst, Advisory Board Member at WAGO Group, and Karoline Yu open the new building

Electrical technology pioneer WAGO has opened the doors to a new eco-friendly headquarters and warehouse facility in Houlton, Rugby, as it reaffirms its commitment to the West Midlands.

The firm’s new purpose-built 62,000 sq ft offices and warehouse are constructed to a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ standard and use WAGO’s patented electrical technology throughout.

Situated in the town of Houlton – the site of the first low frequency radio mast and the world’s largest radio station – the new WAGO building puts connectivity at its centre. WAGO is a leading international supplier of electrical connectors, and its products help electrical engineers around the world make easy wiring connections.

Built following a four-year construction period, the new building comprises an office and a warehousing facility that will provide employment for 105 people, with space to accommodate around double this number as the firm grows.

The new WAGO headquarters at Houlton, Rugby

The company has had a presence in the West Midlands for many years and distributes to wholesalers and direct customers all over the UK from its warehouses.

Darren Hodson, Managing Director at WAGO UK & Ireland said: “WAGO is committed to growing our presence in the West Midlands and we are really excited to be opening the doors to our new purpose-built home in Houlton. Houlton itself has connectivity at its heart – the site has borne witness to some of the most important radio connectivity developments of the last century, making it a fitting home for a company in the business of connection.

“The new building has been designed to be as eco-friendly as possible, and its BREEAM Excellent certification puts it in the top 10% of buildings in the UK in relation to sustainability. We are making use of everything from harvested rainwater which is used for wastewater in toilets and sinks through to air source heat pumps and solar power to reduce the building’s carbon footprint,” Hodson continued.

The new offices were officially opened by WAGO CEO, Jürgen Koopsingraven and Zone President for Northern Europe, Richard Beighton at a ceremony on 31 March. WAGO products have been used throughout the building, with more than 600 of the firm’s famous ‘221’ connectors in place, as well as 24,000 meters of UK-produced WINSTA cabling.

Hodson added: “Our new headquarters stands as a testament to our commitment to sustainability and innovation. By integrating cutting-edge automation solutions with environmental responsibility, the facility sets new standards for industrial architecture and sustainable operations.”

The new site comprises a 28,000 sq ft office space including training space, production studio, café and fitness area, and a 34,000 sq ft warehouse and assembly line. It is located in Houlton, a new town in Rugby which will include 6,200 new homes along with schools and a train station.