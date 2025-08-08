Connectivity boosted as new bus service links Nuneaton and Rugby

Warwickshire County Council has launched a new bus service, linking Nuneaton and Rugby for the first time with a regular route.

The new Service 84 – and its variant 84A – will significantly enhance public transport options for residents and commuters.

Funded by Central Government through the Bus Service Improvement Plan Plus (BSIP+) grant, it will provide crucial direct public bus links between Nuneaton, Bedworth, and Rugby, serving key locations including George Eliot Hospital in Nuneaton and St Cross Hospital in Rugby. It also marks the first regular bus connection for the villages of Withybrook and Barnacle.

The timetable for this service can be found here: 84/84A Timetable

Boost for connectivity.

Service 84 will operate between Nuneaton and Rugby, calling at George Eliot Hospital, Bedworth, Bulkington, Barnacle, Shilton, Ansty Business Park, Brinklow, Easenhall, Elliot’s Field Retail Park, and Rugby town centre, culminating at St Cross Hospital.

The 84A variant will provide an alternative route between Bulkington and Elliot’s Field via Withybrook, Monk’s Kirby, and Pailton.

There will be eight trips in each direction on weekdays, and seven on Saturdays. Two of the Saturday services during shopping hours will operate as the 84A variant. There will be no Sunday service.

The service will also improve access to schools, with one schoolday journey in each direction on Service 84 extending in Rugby to serve Rugby High School and Bilton High School. On Saturdays, Ansty Village and Ansty Business Park will not be served.

Key direct public bus links established by the new services include: Nuneaton town centre to/from Withybrook, Barnacle, Ansty Business Park, Brinklow, Monk’s Kirby, Pailton, Easenhall, Harborough Magna, Newbold on Avon, Rugby, St Cross Hospital, Rugby High, and Bilton High Schools.

George Eliot Hospital to/from Bulkington, Withybrook, Barnacle, Shilton, Ansty Village, Ansty Business Park, Brinklow, Monk’s Kirby, Pailton, Easenhall, Harborough Magna, Newbold on Avon, Rugby, St Cross Hospital, Rugby High, and Bilton High Schools.

Bedworth town centre to/from Withybrook, Barnacle, Shilton, Ansty Village, Ansty Business Park, Brinklow, Monk’s Kirby, Pailton, Easenhall, Harborough Magna, Newbold on Avon, Rugby, St Cross Hospital, Rugby High, and Bilton High Schools.

Ansty Business Park to/from Nuneaton, Bedworth, Bulkington, Barnacle, Shilton, Ansty Village, Brinklow, Easenhall, Harborough Magna, Newbold on Avon, Rugby town centre.

Elliot’s Field Retail Park to/from Harborough Magna, Easenhall, Brinklow, Ansty Business Park, Ansty Village, Shilton, Barnacle, Pailton, Monk’s Kirby, Withybrook, Bulkington, Bedworth, Nuneaton.

Rugby Town Centre to/from Ansty Business Park, Ansty Village, Shilton, Barnacle, Withybrook, Bulkington, Bedworth, Nuneaton.

St. Cross Hospital to/from Ansty Business Park, Ansty Village, Shilton, Barnacle, Withybrook, Bulkington, Bedworth, Nuneaton.

Rugby High School and Bilton High School to/from Ansty Village, Shilton, Barnacle, Bulkington, Bedworth, Nuneaton.

To find out more visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/public-transport

To find out more about public notices, visit https://publicnoticeportal.uk/