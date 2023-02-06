Construction begins on 'next-generation' broadband network for Lutterworth

The project, courtesy of Digital Infrastructure and BeFibre, means residents of Lutterworth can expect broadband speeds of around 13 times faster.

The new service will be around 13 times faster.

A major infrastructure project to build a faster broadband service in Lutterworth has begun.

The project, courtesy of Digital Infrastructure and BeFibre, means residents of Lutterworth can expect broadband speeds of around 13 times faster than the current coverage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BeFibre and Digital Infrastructure plan to deliver fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connectivity for over 3,000 properties. With a phased roll-out scheduled, the first homes can expect to be connected later this year.

Spokesperson Louise Elliott said: “We’re working quickly, utilising existing ducts so we don’t have to dig up roads. This is less disruptive, allows us to connect homes faster, and it’s better for the environment too.

"If you see us in the area, come and talk to us – we want to speak to as many residents as possible to understand what makes the people of Lutterworth tick.”