Construction firm's charity bike ride in Warwickshire hits amazing fundraising milestone

Money generated from this year's Starley Sportive, which took in parts of central Warwickshire, took the total raised in the event's history past £70,000

Organisers of a popular charity bike ride are celebrating after their annual event reached a major fundraising milestone.

The money that came in through entry fees to this year’s Starley Sportive took the total amount raised in the event’s 11-year history to more than £70,000.

Proceeds from this year’s event, coordinated by Coventry construction and property firm The Deeley Group and Coventry Road Club, will go to Zoe’s Place, University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire and Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes.

Supporters of the Starley Sportive, organised by the Deeley Group and Coventry Road Club

Heavy rain failed to dampen the spirits of riders and their supporters, though it did mean that only one of the three route options was open on the day.

Edward Hudson, Business Development Manager at the Deeley Group, said: “For so many people to turn out, in spite of some truly awful weather, just goes to show how popular the event has become.

“We’re delighted to have once again raised a significant sum for local charities. Each of the organisations we have chosen to support does incredibly important work in the local community.

“For us to pass the £70,000 mark, in terms of the total amount the event has raised over the years, really was the icing on the cake. We can’t thank the riders and our event supporters enough.”

A total of 230 cyclists, of all ages and abilities, registered for the rides with a huge number braving the rain on Sunday, September 22.

As is customary, the ride started and finished at George House in Canley, headquarters of the Deeley Group, either side of a loop through the central Warwickshire countryside.

Ian Court, General Secretary of Coventry Road Club, said: “The level of support the Starley Sportive achieves year after year never ceases to amaze me.

“Once again, people turned out in their droves to support an event that has become one of the most important dates in the city’s cycling calendar.

“It was great to see so many people getting active and supporting some really good causes in the process.”

Zoe’s Place was able to fund its entire Coventry hospice for a full day thanks to the money raised by last year’s Starley Sportive alone.

Leigh Collins, from the fundraising team at Zoe’s Place, said: “We are so grateful to everyone at the Deeley Group and Coventry Road Club for organising another fabulous Starley Sportive.

“Fundraisers like these are crucial for us to provide invaluable services to the families and children we support. They really do make a difference.”

The event takes its name from Coventry pioneers John Kemp Starley and James Starley whose creations paved the way for huge developments in the cycling industry.

Their legacy will live on with a date already set for next year. Starley Sportive 2025 will take place on Sunday, September 21.