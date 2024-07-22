Construction partner hands over Warwick's newest care home Oakley Grange
Marking the fourth project completed between Stepnell and Cinnamon Care Collection, Oakley Grange in Bishop’s Tachbrook, Warwickshire, will provide 66 beds and five care suites set across a traditional brick structure.
The facility will offer premium care facilities that cater for assisted living and specialist dementia care, with a range of features including cinema rooms and private dining, supported with a commercial kitchen. Stepnell also constructed a dedicated therapy room – the first to be offered in a Cinnamon Care collection facility.
Stepnell commenced the build in January 2023 and completed in 73 weeks, handing over to the client for fit out two weeks ahead of schedule. To ensure the project ran smoothly, the firm led on numerous collaborative meetings between stakeholders so that delivery expectations and adjustments could be met.
Steve Hollins, project manager at Stepnell, said: “Calling on our collective healthcare experience, including an established relationship with Cinnamon Care Collection, we were pleased to deliver a first-class assisted living facility for older residents in rural Warwickshire.
“This is a project that really highlights our exemplary standards, with a smooth operation that enabled our teams to handover to the client earlier than planned, allowing greater time for fit out and final preparations for its opening.”
Using its complete construction expertise, Stepnell was able to take advantage of its Step Energy and in-house joinery department, providing energy specialists to install a 70-panel solar array, as well as numerous bespoke fitted furniture items suitable for later-living requirements, and all made locally in Warwickshire.
Stepnell was able to utilise a local workforce, providing further development opportunities for a team that was experienced with completing the Bennett Drive Care Home in Hagley for Cinnamon Care Collection in 2022. The team coordinated activities to overcome operational challenges, including delivering with restricted access through the housing estate and ensuring minimal noise disturbances for neighbouring residential properties and schools.
The building is designed to offer a stylish space for residents and visitors to stay, situated within ten minutes from Warwick town centre’s local shops and amenities, as well as being only five minutes from the main motorway routes.
James Gant, development director at Cinnamon Care Collection, said: “We are delighted to have completed our fourth project with Stepnell. Oakley Grange is a brand-new luxury care home, which will offer premium care facilities that cater for residential and specialist dementia care. The home boasts lavish and luxurious interiors, superb onsite amenities, and high-class quality hospitality. Oakley Grange offers first-class residential care and dementia care set within a stunning care home environment.
“Thanks to the highest standard of workmanship and excellent craftsmen that Stepnell employed, our development was completed ahead of the schedule and to a very high specification that is typical of a Cinnamon development.
“There were a number of challenges that had to be overcome such as limited access and construction noise management that required careful planning. Stepnell’s positive and pro-active attitude throughout the process ensured that another project came in ahead of time. We look forward to working with Stepnell on future projects and to continue to develop our homes.”
