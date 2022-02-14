According to its data, the M&S 'love sausage' tops Valentine's Day menu for lovers in the UK - with Connie and Colin caterpillars also high in the food favourites chart

Launched in 2019 the heart-shaped, truffle-infused sausage gained international notoriety in 2019 and made headlines across the globe

Thick, juicy and bursting with flavour. Launched in 2019 the heart-shaped, truffle infused sausage gained international notoriety in 2019 and made headlines across the globe.

Love Sausage, £6

So popular in fact, 2020 saw the M&S Love Sausage delivered under security detail to our stores as customers couldn’t wait to get their hands round one, while last year it sold more than 33,000 packs, that’s more than 4,700 meaty hearts a day!

CUPIDS BOW HAS HIT US WITH COLIN AND CONNIE LOVE COCOONS

Cardiff is loving playing Cupid by mixing and matching half-size Colin & Connie the caterpillars. Whether you are a Colin & Colin, Connie & Connie or Colin & Connie partnership, with 2 for £10 you can choose your perfect pairing at M&S this Valentine’s Day.

Love is in the Air Colin £6 & Connie £6

Last year saw Colin and Connie Love Cocoons sales soar with more than 46,000 taken home last year. Made with chocolatey Swiss rolls decorated with milk chocolate, hearts and sprinkles, it is understandable why everyone has been hit with cupids bow on these chocolatey treats.

AND THEY CALLED IT PUPPY LOVE …

The UK went barking mad for M&S Puppy Love sweets last year – more than 56,000 got their paws on these sweet treats! Back and cuter than ever with the sweetest packaging of them all, it’s no wonder puppy-loving locals fell head over tail for these cherry and cola flavoured cuties!

Puppy Love, £2

Adorably miniature and entirely loveable, even the coldest heart would melt when faced with this box of cuteness. The perfect last-minute gift for your one true love or fabulous friend.

ALL LACED UP IN LUXURIOUS LINGERIE…

Beautiful Lingerie is no longer reserved for that special someone. This season, it’s all about self-love and body confidence, with underwear that makes us feel good. Featuring beautiful cuts and playful details, the M&S Valentine’s lingerie collection is designed for that perfect someone.

Ophelia Lace Cropped Camisole Set, £55

With sales taking off, M&S reports we have all been lusting over lingerie especially a cheeky lace camisole as it has seen a whopping 84 percent uplift in sales of the beautiful Rosie Ophelia lace camisole set across the UK this week. It looks like we are all on the hunt for that feel good feeling as we prepare for the season of love.

WE ARE READY FOR DATE NIGHT WITH HIRE STREET …

With the UK spending last year’s Valentine’s Day in lockdown, dressing up has never been more alluring. Fret not commitment-phobes, the LBD that caught your eye doesn’t have to be a long-term relationship; you can keep your options open and swap it out for something new before the second date

Looks like London, Glasgow and Birmingham aren’t looking for anything long term this year making the most of the outfit rental service.

But it’s not just in the big cities, since the introduction of Hire Street in November 2021, UK singles – and non-singles – have been ‘ghosting’ their old dresses, with the M&S x GHOST collection being most popular amongst M&S Hire Street customers.

LOVE AT FIRST SALE …

Create the perfect moment to ‘accidentally’ touch hands with your crush with the Date Night Share-cuterie Grazing Box, ideal for all appetites this epic charcuterie & cheese platter is complete with an adorable chorizo rose centre and heart-shaped chorizo.

If you’re not up for sharing, eat your heart out with rich pork & beef Love Heart ravioli, drizzled with deliciously creamy bechamel sauce, before D'Éclair-ing your Love with a raspberry crème patisserie, topped with raspberry fondant.